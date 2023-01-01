Lynchburg MLK Breakfast January 15th

– On Monday, January 15 at 8:30 a.m., the public is cordially invited to join the MLK Lynchburg Community Council (MLKLCC) to remember Dr. King and his legacy during its 26th Annual MLK Breakfast Celebration at The Virginian Hotel, 712 Church Street, Lynchburg.



This year’s keynote speaker is Victor O. Cardwell, a Lynchburg native who became the first African American partner in the Woods Rogers law firm in Roanoke. Today, he is principal partner of Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black in Roanoke and chairman of its board of directors. Cardwell practices labor and employment law throughout the United States, focusing on diversity, the Fair Labor Standards Act and labor/management relations. He is recognized throughout Virginia as an advisor to private colleges and universities on a wide range of issues, including faculty, staff and administration challenges and Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, Title IX, and Title VII matters.

Cardwell will speak on the theme of this year’s event, “Justice for All.” The phrase, which concludes the Pledge of Allegiance, was a frequent subject of Dr. King’s sermons and writings. Musical selections for the breakfast will be provided by Mr. L. Simeon Johnson.

Attendees must purchase tickets in advance, and seating is limited. Tickets for the event are $40 per person and include a full breakfast. Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-dr-martin-luther-king-lynchburg-community-council-annual-breakfast-tickets-770269295197. Tickets may also be purchased with cash or check at the Main Branch of the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue. Tickets may not be purchased at the door.

For more information, please visit https://sites.google.com/view/lyhmlk or email lyhmlk1991@gmail.com.