Lynchburg MLK Day Celebration and Walk for Unity Jan. 17

The Lynchburg Area Youth Sports Initiative, the Lynchburg Chapter of the NAACP, and local partners invite the Lynchburg community to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a walk for unity on January 17, 2022. The goal of this event is to come together as a community to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy and focus on youth empowerment and engagement.

The walk will begin at the Public Works Complex at 1700 Memorial Avenue and will end at 5th and Federal Streets. The event will kick off at 10:30 a.m. with registration and guest speakers, followed by the walk with activity stations, a youth history hunt with door prizes and giveaways, free refreshments, and a meet and greet with local college and high school athletes.

The event is free and open to the community. Along the walk, there will be booths with information and community resources. Those interested in having a booth at the event can register here: https://www.laysi.org/events/mlk-jr-day-celebration-walk-for-unity.

Rev. Carl B. Hutcherson and Nat Marshall, two of the event’s organizers, are available for interviews this week to share more details about the First Annual MLK Jr. Day Celebration and Walk for Unity.



What: First Annual MLK Jr. Day Celebration and Walk for Unity

When: Monday, January 17, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Begin at 1700 Memorial Avenue and end at 5th and Federal Streets



For more information, and to request an interview with Rev. Hutcherson or Mr. Marshall, please contact: