Lynchburg murder suspect under arrest

Lynchburg Police have arrested the man suspected of shooting a woman to death Wednesday. 22-year-old Keon Jamir Palmer of Lynchburg is charged with 2nd degree murder and Use of firearm in commission of a felony for the death of 19-year-old Makayvia Iyana Cabell of Lynchburg. Police went to 1808 Locust Street just before 11am yesterday and found Cabell suffering from gunshot wounds. She died later at the hospital. Police say Palmer ran from the scene, but was arrested several hours later.

Here is more information from Lynchburg Police:

UPDATE:

LYNCHBURG, Va. – At approximately 5:35 p.m., the Lynchburg Police Department arrested Keon Jamir Palmer without incident.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Any additional information will only be provided as an update to this press release.

EARLIER: LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating the shooting death of a young woman that occurred this morning.

On February 21, 2024 at 10:50 a.m., officers responded to 1808 Locust Street for a malicious wounding. Upon arrival, officers located Makayvia Iyana Cabell (19) of Lynchburg suffering from gunshot wounds and began rendering aid. Cabell was transported by the Lynchburg Fire Department to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of critical injuries, but she did not survive.

The suspect has been identified as Keon Jamir Palmer (22) of Lynchburg. Warrants are on file for the following:

2 nd degree murder

degree murder Use of firearm in commission of a felony

Palmer fled the scene on foot and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and white shoes. Palmer has not been apprehended and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Out of an abundance of caution, LPD worked with Lynchburg City Schools staff to place R.S. Payne and Dunbar on Restricted Entry and Exit which was lifted at 1:00 p.m.