Lynchburg officials advise precautions in summer heat

With temperatures in the upper 90’s and nearing 100 degrees now through the weekend, Lynchburg officials are urging residents to follow tips from the Virginia Department of Health:

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Try to keep cool indoors, and if your home is not air conditioned, try to spend the hottest hours of the day in a cool public place such as a library, movie theater or store. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Limit physical activity. Do not keep children or pets in cars, even briefly. Check on your neighbors. Keep your animals inside and walk them during cooler times of the day.

The Department of Human Services on 9th Street and the main branch of the Lynchburg Public Library on Memorial Avenue are the primary locations for cooling and water during weekday business hours. This weekend, the Miller Park Pool will have water available. Additionally, the Salvation Army on Park Avenue has a cooling station open in their dining room for all whenever the temperature is above 90 degrees.

Here are more tips from the City of Lynchburg:

Residents Encouraged to Take Precautions During Extreme Heat

LYNCHBURG, Va. – According to weather forecasts, temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90’s and nearing 100 degrees now through the weekend with heat indexes in the triple digits. Residents are encouraged to follow these prevention tips from the Virginia Department of Health:



Drink water. When the temperature rises, it is important to drink plenty of water. Drinks that contain caffeine, large amounts of sugar or alcohol should be avoided because they can cause you to become dehydrated.



Keep cool indoors. On hot days, prevent illness by keeping cool indoors. If your home is not air conditioned, try to spend the hottest hours of the day in a cool public place such as a library, movie theater or store.



Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun’s energy. It is also a good idea to wear hats or to use an umbrella. Always apply sunscreen to exposed skin.



Limit physical activity. Avoid excessive physical exertion in hot temperatures, especially in the middle of the day. If you must work outdoors, stay hydrated by drinking two to four glasses of water each hour and take frequent breaks in a cool place. Even a few hours in an air-conditioned environment reduces the danger of heat-related illness.



Do not keep children or pets in cars. Temperatures inside a car with windows up can reach over 150 degrees quickly, resulting in heat stroke and death.



Check on your neighbors. Although anyone can suffer heat-related illness, some people are at greater risk than others. People aged 65 or older are particularly susceptible to heat-related illnesses and complications that can result during periods of high temperatures and humidity.



In addition, keep animals cool when temperatures soar.According to the Humane Society of the United States, never leave pets in a parked car; limit exercising your pet to early morning or evening hours; make sure pets have protection from heat and sun; always provide pets and plenty of fresh, cold water, whether they are inside or outside.



The Department of Human Services (99 Ninth Street) and the main branch of the Lynchburg Public Library (2315 Memorial Avenue) are the primary locations for cooling and water during weekday business hours. This weekend, the Miller Park Pool will have water available. Additionally, the Salvation Army (2215 Park Avenue) has a cooling station open in their dining room for all whenever the temperature is above 90 degrees.