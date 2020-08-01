Lynchburg officials: COVID cases straining hospital resources

Lynchburg officials are encouraging residents to get vaccinated and wear a mask in the wake of rising COVID numbers. Health officials said today that an increase in COVID patients is straining resources at Lynchburg General Hospital. Fire Chief Greg Wormser:

An epidemiologist with the Central Virginia Health District says the district is seeing more than 200 new cases each day -and the City of Lynchburg has the lowset vaccination rate within the Central Virginia Health District.

School superintendent Crystal Edwards says the schools have had 94 COVID cases among students so far, compared to 13 last during the same time last year.

She says more than 200 students are on the waiting list for the Virtual Academy.