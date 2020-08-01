Lynchburg officials plan mass vaccination site

Lynchburg officials announced today that they city has partnered with the Central Virginia Health District and Centra Health to work on COVID-19 vaccine distribution.  Surrounding counties will be included as well.  Acting City Manager Reid Wodicka:

City officials aren’t saying yet where that site is.      The Central Virginia Health District will be getting 3,050 doses next week.

Dr.  Kerry Gately heads the health district:

 Also today150 city school employees and 150 city employees—including police officers, water resources and public works employees who are in Phase 1B as essential workers began receiving their vaccinations. 