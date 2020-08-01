Lynchburg Parks and Rec Spring Athletics to feature Mother/Son kickball, bubble soccer, & more!

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation is happy to announce their upcoming Mother & Son Kickball on Saturday, March 27 from 1:00pm–3:00pm at Peaks View Park. The cost is $5.00 for Lynchburg resident/$8.00 for non-resident, per child. This event is open to mothers, and their children (ages 8–12). A few spots remain, so register before it’s too late. Click this link to register.

Also open for registration is our Bubble Soccer League. Bubble Soccer puts a hilarious twist on traditional soccer. While attempting to score goals against their opponents, players wear “bubbles” and try to knock each other down in the process. The game begins much like a competitive version of Dodgeball. Teams of 5 players fearlessly rush into the center to find and kick a soccer ball through their Battle Ball suit while knocking down their opponents. The games will take place on Sundays, April 18–May 26, at 1:00pm at the Blackwater Creek Athletic Area, and is open to adults, ages 18 and up. The cost is $250.00 per team. For more information or to register, click here.

For more information, contact Avery Watkins, Athletics and Aquatics Supervisor, Lynchburg Parks and Recreation, at (434) 455-5882.





