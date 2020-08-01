LYNCHBURG PARKS AND RECREATION CALL TO ARTISTS FOR ART IN THE PARK





Lynchburg Parks and Recreation and the Seven Hills Art Club are now accepting applications from individual artists for the second-annual Art Expo Lynchburg at Miller Center. Art Expo Lynchburg is scheduled for Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 10:00am–3:00pm, and will feature exhibitions of local artists, interactive children’s activities, and live demonstrations including painting and wheel thrown pottery. Artists from Lynchburg and the surrounding areas are encouraged to apply. The application deadline is May 7.

The $50.00 application fee reserves a 15’ by 15’ space at the event. The artist must provide their own setup. A limited amount of spaces are available. To apply, artists must fill out the online application and submit their application fee for consideration. The Art in the Park application can be found online at https://www.lynchburgparksandrec.com/programs-and-activities/art-in-the-park

For more information, visit www.lynchburgparksandrec.com or call Anna M. Filiaggi at 434-455-5867.