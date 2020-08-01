Lynchburg Parks & Rec to hold tree planting on Arbor Day, April 30

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: COMMEMORATIVE TREE PLANTING ON ARBOR DAY



Lynchburg Parks & Recreation is inviting all to join us at the stone overlook in Riverside Park, this Friday, April 30 from 4:00pm–6:00pm, for a commemorative tree planting in honor of Arbor Day. The event is free to the public.

This Arbor Day Celebration is commemorating the life of the U.S. Constitution Tree that was planted in 1937 and removed in March of this year. We will be replanting a new tree in honor of the US Constitution Tree. To make it an official Arbor Day celebration, we will be joined by the mayor, as well as members of city council. There will also be organizations from around the area helping us celebrate with crafts and activities for toddlers to adults.

We will be joined by organizations like Amazement Square, Central Virginia Master Naturalists, and many more. Make sure to get your slice of the US Constitution Tree, while supplies last, as well as saplings to plant in your own yard.



For more information, contact Hannah Rathje at (434) 455-5854 or Hannah.rathje@lynchburgva.gov



