Lynchburg plans virtual hearing for 501/221 intersection improvements

It’s one of the area’s most crowded and dangerous intersections, and the City of Lynchburg wants your input on a plan to improve it. The city is holding a virtual public hearing on the Route 501 and 221 intersection improvement project. The city wants to ease traffic congestion, make the intersection safer, and accommodate more cars as the area continues to grow. The virtual hearing is Thursday, October 14 from 6 pm-7:30. You can register at lynchburgva.gov.

Here is the news release from the City of Lynchburg:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: VIRTUAL PUBLIC HEARING SCHEDULED FOR US 501 AND US 221 INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT PROJECT (10/14)

The City of Lynchburg invites you to join online or by phone for a virtual public hearing on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 6 pm-7:30 pm regarding the US 501 and US 221 Intersection Improvement Project. The proposed improvements will alleviate existing traffic congestions and delay, improve public safety, and accommodate anticipated traffic increases as growth continues to expand in the surrounding area.

This type of hearing is held once plans are completed to a stage that all right-of-way limits/lines (including easements), storm water management basins, noise wall locations, retaining wall locations and construction limits, and major design features are delineated and identified clearly within the parameters of the information known to date. Existing property lines, property owners, buildings, and other topographical data allow easy identification of impacts to properties. Alternate proposals on major design features may be presented.

To register for the US 501 and US 221 Intersection Improvement Project virtual public hearing visit the project website at:

www.lynchburgva.gov/501-221

Or access the GoTo Webinar link directly at:

https://attendee.GoToWebinar.com/register/2219497678810523660

The following information will be required:

Webinar ID: 221-777-387

Attendee Access Code: 591-232-217

Those wishing to join the meeting by telephone should call (562) 247-8422.

Questions and comments will be taken during the meeting from attendees registered online or participating by telephone. Questions and comments may still be submitted through Sunday, October 24 via the website or by sending an email to Heather Kennedy at hkennedy@cella.cc. All correspondence will be posted on the project website after this deadline.

Those without internet access and who would like materials mailed or for any additional information, contact Heather Kennedy, Cella Molnar & Associates, at

(434) 528-3041.

Concept plans are now available for public review on the City of Lynchburg website, www.lynchburgva.gov/501-221, or at Lynchburg City Hall, Engineering Department at 900 Church Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504.

For additional questions regarding the project, contact Lee Newland at (434) 455-3950 or at lee.newland@lynchburgva.gov.

