Lynchburg Police: 4-year-old girl shot in gas station parking lot

Lynchburg Police Department are investigating a shooting last night that injured a 4-year-old girl. It happened around 9:45 last night at the Liberty gas station on Campbell Avenue. Police say four suspects shooting at a van in the Liberty parking lot, then ran away. The van also left the arking lot, but 10 minutes later, a 4-year-old girl was a passenger showed up at Lynchburg General Hospital with a gunshot wound. She is expected to recover.

Police haven’t announced any suspects.

Here is the entire release from Lynchburg Police:

Child Injured in Shooting on Campbell Avenue

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred last night at the Liberty gas station located at 3145 Campbell Avenue.

On August 23, at 9:46 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area near the store after multiple callers reported hearing gunfire. Surveillance footage captured four suspects shooting at a van in the Liberty parking lot. The suspects then ran from the scene on foot and the van left the lot.

At 9:54 p.m., officers responded to Lynchburg General Hospital in reference to a 4-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. It was later confirmed that the child was a passenger in the van during the shooting at the store. Her injury was not considered life-threatening and she is expected to recover.

Anyone with information about this incident as asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be provided as an update to this news release.

