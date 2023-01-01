Lynchburg Police arrest four teenagers after shots fired on Cabell Street

Lynchburg Police Officers arrested four teenagers after shots fired in the 900 block of Cabell Street following reports of gunshots in the area. Witnesses advised that a group of juveniles and a gray Jeep were involved in the incident. Despite immediate efforts, no suspects were located at the time of the initial call.

Within one hour, LPD’s Emergency Communications Center received an additional report that the same group of juveniles had returned to the scene. Witnesses described a juvenile wearing a red hoodie who was observed with a firearm. Officers promptly responded to the updated information. Upon arrival, they detained four individuals, and one firearm was recovered.

A male juvenile (15) was arrested and charged with concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a minor.

A male juvenile (14) was served with two outstanding criminal petitions.

A male juvenile (15) was arrested and charged with providing false identification to law enforcement.

A male juvenile (13) was released to his parents, and charges are pending.