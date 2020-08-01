Lynchburg Police arrest teenager, seek another suspect in carjacking

Lynchburg police say a teenager is behind bars and they’re looking for another suspect in a carjacking in the 800 block of Graham Street last night. Two males robbed the victim at gunpoint and drove away toward Bedford Avenue in the stolen car. They eventually led police on a chase that ended on Aaron Place where the suspects ran away. Shortly after, authorities arrested one of the suspects who was knocking on doors in the 2000-block of Wards Ferry Road. That 17-year-old now faces numerous charges. The victim wasn’t injured.

Here’s more information from Lynchburg Police:

Carjacking 800-block of Graham Street



On January 26, 2023, at 8:19 p.m., Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services received a 911 call from a victim in the 800-block of Graham Street who reported two males, armed with handguns robbed them and stole their vehicle before fleeing in it. The suspects fled in the direction of Bedford Avenue.

Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) quickly responded and spoke with the victim, checking their welfare and verified they were uninjured. Officers gathered information from the victim who provided them with descriptions of the two suspects and the stolen vehicle. They described both suspects as males wearing all dark clothing with their faces covered and armed with handguns.

LPD officers set up a perimeter and searched the area, looking for the vehicle and suspects. A short time later, officers observed the stolen vehicle traveling in the area of Memorial Avenue and Langhorne Road. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled. A vehicle pursuit began and continued through the city. The vehicle pursuit ended in the 100-block of Aaron Place after the suspects fled from the vehicle on foot. Officers again set up a perimeter in this area and utilized K-9 officers and drones in attempts to locate the suspects.

A short time later, a citizen called in from the 2000-block of Wards Ferry Road and advised a subject wearing all dark clothing was knocking on doors in their neighborhood. Officers quickly located the subject who was identified as a possible suspect in the carjacking. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the police department. The second involved suspects identity and whereabouts are unknown at this time.

The suspect taken into custody, was identified as a 17-year-old male. He was arrested and transported to the Lynchburg Regional Juvenile Detention Center on the following charges:

Carjacking – 18.2-58.1

Robbery – 18.2-58

Possession of a Firearm – under the age of 18 – 18.2-308.7

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony – 18.2-53.1

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance – 18.2-308.4

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be provided as an update to this news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.