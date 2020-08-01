Lynchburg Police Department names officers involved in New Year’s Eve shooting

Lynchburg Police have released the names of three police officers who fired their weapons in a shooting on New Year’s Eve. Police have said the officers fired on 29-year-old Jonathan D. Poe after he nearly ran over two pedestrians on Main Street, led police on a chase, then began firing at them after he crashed his car on Memorial Avenue. The officers are Joshua Massie, a 7-year veteran of the Lynchburg Police Department, Officer Raymond Shelton, a 3-year veteran, and Officer Michael Donellan, a 3-year veteran of LPD.

Poe survived and faces three counts of attempted capital murder and possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. State Police are now investigating.

Here is more information:

[Update] Officer-Involved Shooting on Memorial Avenue

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The following officers, each assigned to Patrol Operations, are the officers who fired their department-issued handguns in this incident.

Per LPD policy, all officers remain in non-enforcement, limited-duty assignments.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.