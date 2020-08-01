Lynchburg police, fire officials looking for suspect in city arsons

Lynchburg Police Department and Fire officials have released the picture of a suspect’s car  in their  investigation into a recent string of fires set around the city – and they’re asking for the public’s help.  More than 20 fires have been set in the past 10 days.  

The suspect vehicle is a mid-2000s silver/grey Nissan Altima with a sunroof.  LPD and Fire ask anyone in these areas to please check surveillance footage around the times of the fires to see if they have video of the suspect.

Assistance Needed – Fires Set Around City of Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department and the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office are seeking the community’s assistance with an investigation into a recent string of fires set around the city.  

Below are dates, times (in 24-hr time), and locations of these incidents. The LPD and Lynchburg Fire Department ask anyone in these areas to please check surveillance footage around the times of the fires to see if they have video of the suspect. The suspect vehicle is a mid-2000s silver/grey Nissan Altima with a sunroof.

DateTimeLocation
6/13/202119:28109 Turner Ln
6/14/202110:1317th / Monroe St
6/14/202115:031911 Bransford St
6/14/202118:42Main St / Buena Vista St
6/14/202121:27Harriston St / 6th St
6/14/202121:57900 8th St
6/14/202122:08110 Easton Ave
6/14/202122:30Ruffner Pl / Essex St
6/14/202123:0411th St / Pierce St
6/14/202123:061521 Buchanan St
6/14/202123:1410th St / Taylor St
6/15/202110:0717th / Monroe St
6/15/202111:311512 Pierce St
6/15/202111:371100-Blk 11th St
6/15/202111:391429 Pierce St
6/15/202111:4411th St / Filmore St
6/15/202122:26Maple St / Poplar St
6/15/202122:32801 1st St
6/16/20210:281803 Boston Ave
6/16/20218:1417th St / Taylor St
6/16/20218:4915th St / Jackson St
6/16/20219:17Faquier St / Early St
6/16/202117:261100-Blk Monroe St
6/16/202119:562200 13th St
6/16/202122:11201 Page St
6/17/202110:48800-Blk Pierce St
6/20/20216:461309 14th St
6/20/20219:1913th St/Garfield Ave

 Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at (434) 455-6375, Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.