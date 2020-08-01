Lynchburg police, fire officials looking for suspect in city arsons

Lynchburg Police Department and Fire officials have released the picture of a suspect’s car in their investigation into a recent string of fires set around the city – and they’re asking for the public’s help. More than 20 fires have been set in the past 10 days.

The suspect vehicle is a mid-2000s silver/grey Nissan Altima with a sunroof. LPD and Fire ask anyone in these areas to please check surveillance footage around the times of the fires to see if they have video of the suspect.

Assistance Needed – Fires Set Around City of Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department and the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office are seeking the community’s assistance with an investigation into a recent string of fires set around the city.

Below are dates, times (in 24-hr time), and locations of these incidents. The LPD and Lynchburg Fire Department ask anyone in these areas to please check surveillance footage around the times of the fires to see if they have video of the suspect. The suspect vehicle is a mid-2000s silver/grey Nissan Altima with a sunroof.

Date Time Location 6/13/2021 19:28 109 Turner Ln 6/14/2021 10:13 17th / Monroe St 6/14/2021 15:03 1911 Bransford St 6/14/2021 18:42 Main St / Buena Vista St 6/14/2021 21:27 Harriston St / 6th St 6/14/2021 21:57 900 8th St 6/14/2021 22:08 110 Easton Ave 6/14/2021 22:30 Ruffner Pl / Essex St 6/14/2021 23:04 11th St / Pierce St 6/14/2021 23:06 1521 Buchanan St 6/14/2021 23:14 10th St / Taylor St 6/15/2021 10:07 17th / Monroe St 6/15/2021 11:31 1512 Pierce St 6/15/2021 11:37 1100-Blk 11th St 6/15/2021 11:39 1429 Pierce St 6/15/2021 11:44 11th St / Filmore St 6/15/2021 22:26 Maple St / Poplar St 6/15/2021 22:32 801 1st St 6/16/2021 0:28 1803 Boston Ave 6/16/2021 8:14 17th St / Taylor St 6/16/2021 8:49 15th St / Jackson St 6/16/2021 9:17 Faquier St / Early St 6/16/2021 17:26 1100-Blk Monroe St 6/16/2021 19:56 2200 13th St 6/16/2021 22:11 201 Page St 6/17/2021 10:48 800-Blk Pierce St 6/20/2021 6:46 1309 14th St 6/20/2021 9:19 13th St/Garfield Ave

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at (434) 455-6375, Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.