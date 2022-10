– The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is conducting a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College located at 3506 Wards Road. The training exercise will include the LPD Tactical Unit, LPD Crisis Negotiation Team, LPD Drone Team, Lynchburg Fire Department, and CVCC Police Department.

The public can expect to see a large police presence at this location throughout the day.

The training exercise is not open to spectators.