Lynchburg Police, Horizon Behavioral Health Drug Takeback Day Oct. 28

Here’s more information:

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) and our partner, Horizon Behavioral Health, are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. This bi-annual collaborative event represents one of the many strategies employed by LPD and Horizon in their shared mission to break the cycle of addiction and prevent overdoses.

In addition to collecting and disposing of prescription drugs, Horizon will be offering free Narcan and Narcan training.

The event is being held on October 28, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Horizon Behavioral Health parking lot located at 2215 Langhorne Road.

Prescriptions and their containers will be destroyed and labels do not need to be removed. No sharps or syringes will be accepted. Vape pens and other E-cigarettes with the batteries removed will also be collected.

