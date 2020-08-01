Lynchburg Police investigate anti-semitic flyers around city

Lynchburg police say someone left antisemitic flyers in yards and on driveways throughout the city early Sunday morning. The flyers were in plastic bags and weighed down with kernels of corn.

Police say they’re understand that residents are concerned. Anyone who may have captured video on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact Lynchburg Police.

Here is the entire news release from Lynchburg Police:

Suspicious Activity and Dissemination of Antisemitic Material

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating several reports of suspicious activity involving the dissemination of antisemitic flyers throughout the City of Lynchburg earlier in the week.

In the evening hours of September 17, 2022, LPD began to receive calls about antisemitic flyers scattered in yards and on driveways throughout the city. The flyers were found in plastic bags and weighed down with kernels of corn. Although no specific threats to people or places were included, the LPD acknowledges that incidents of this nature are concerning for our community. Similar acts of prejudice have been reported across the nation in recent months.

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be provided as an update to this news release.