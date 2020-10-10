Lynchburg police investigate armed robbery

Lynchburg police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery that occurred at the Dollar General on Boonsboro Road tonight. It happened just before 9pm. They say a man entered the store, indicated he had a handgun, and obtained an undisclosed amount of money from the business before fleeing on foot. The suspect is a white male who wore khakis, black shoes, and a blue and orange Heritage High School hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information should call Lynchburg police or Central Virginia Crimestoppers.