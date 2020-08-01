Lynchburg police investigate armed robbery

The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery that occurred at the Fort Hill Mart Monday night. It happened just before midnight. Police say two men armed with a handgun entered the store and obtained an undisclosed amount of money from an employee before fleeing on foot in the direction of Chestnut Hill Drive. The suspects were described as black males between 19 and 25 years old.

– The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery that occurred at the Fort Hill Mart last night.

On May 24, 2021, at 11:58 p.m., officers responded to 5210 Fort Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. Two men armed with a handgun entered the store and obtained an undisclosed amount of money from an employee before fleeing on foot in the direction of Chestnut Hill Drive. The suspects were described as black males between 19 and 25 years old.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone who may have captured video of the suspect on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Additionally, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.