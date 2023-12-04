Lynchburg Police investigate bomb threat at Heritage High School

Lynchburg Police are investigating a bomb threat toward Heritage High School yesterday afternoon. Lynchburg City Schools placed the high school and Heritage Elementary School next door on restricted entry and exit while police investigated. Lynchburg Police worked with the Liberty University Police Department to search the grounds. They lifted the restrictions after not finding any threat.

Here’s more from LPD:

Bomb Threat at Heritage High School

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a bomb threat made toward Heritage High School (HHS) this afternoon.

On December 4, 2023, at approximately 1:25 p.m., LPD officers responded to HHS for the report of a bomb threat. Lynchburg City Schools (LCS) placed HHS on restricted entry and exit for the safety of students and staff while the initial investigation was being conducted. Heritage Elementary School was also placed on a restricted entry and exit out of an abundance of caution.

LPD worked with the Liberty University Police Department (LUPD), to search the grounds surrounding the building. Once the area was determined to be safe, the restricted access was lifted.

LPD would like to thank LUPD for their assistance with this investigation.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective R. Williams at 434-455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device. Up to a 1,000-dollar reward is available through the Crime Stoppers program for information.