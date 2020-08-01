Lynchburg Police investigate catalytic converter thefts

Lynchburg police are investigating a recent string of catalytic converter thefts. Since September, they’ve had 24 reports of catalytic converter thefts involving 31 vehicles. Most of the thefts have happened overnight or on weekends – in business or church parking lots – on vehicles with a high ground clearance. The thieves are selling the converters to metal recyclers or to private individuals. Police say to be on the lookout for people working under a car in a parking lots after business hours, with an electric saw or grinder , quickly jacking up the vehicle, sliding under it and then leaving quickly. Police ask residents to be aware and report any suspicious activity.