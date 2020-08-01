Lynchburg Police investigate convenience store armed robbery

– The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery that occurred at the Marathon Quick-E Food Store on Fort Avenue tonight.

On December 30, 2020 at 9:20 p.m., officers responded to 6015 Fort Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. A male armed with a handgun entered the store and obtained an undisclosed amount of money from the business before fleeing on foot. The suspect is a white male who wore a black jacket, black gloves, black beanie, grey neck gaiter-style face mask, blue jeans, and work boots.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone who may have captured video of the suspect on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Additionally, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Coleman at (434) 941-9421 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.