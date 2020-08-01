Lynchburg police investigate homicide

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred near 12th and Pierce Streets yesterday afternoon. Just before 5:00 yesterday, officers responded to 12th and Kemper Streets for a report of a shooting and found 28-year-old Samantha Robinson of Lynchburg. with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. It is Lynchburg’s 2nd homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Lynchburg Police or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.