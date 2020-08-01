Lynchburg police investigate James Crossing homicide

The Lynchburg Police are investigating a homicide at James Crossing Apartments yesterday. Around 4pm, officers responded to the 800-block of Greenfield Drive for a report of a malicious wounding. They found 47-year-old Scottie Jerome Humbles with a gunshot wound. He died later at the hospital. After a brief search, police arrested 25-year-old Ja’Quan Quintez Miller of Lynchburg. He’s charged with murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm, and indecent exposure.

Here is the entire news release from LPD:

Homicide at James Crossing Apartments

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at James Crossing Apartments this afternoon.

On April 20, 2021 at 4:02 p.m., officers responded to the 800-block of Greenfield Drive for a report of a malicious wounding. One individual was found with a gunshot wound and died after being transported to Lynchburg General Hospital.



The deceased was identified as Scottie Jerome Humbles, 47, of Lynchburg.

Officers arrived on scene quickly and were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody after a search lasting approximately 30 minutes. Ja’Quan Quintez Miller, 25, of Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm, and indecent exposure.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

