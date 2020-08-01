Lynchburg Police investigate license plate thefts

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating recent thefts of license plates from across the City of Lynchburg. Over the past several months, the Lynchburg Police Department has received numerous reports of stolen license plates from cars throughout the area. If you have had your plate stolen, please contact the Lynchburg Police Department to report it. Police also advise deterring thieves by using anti-tamper or anti-theft screws. These screws are available locally for less than $10 and use a special tool for installation and removal. A standard screwdriver will not work.