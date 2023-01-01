Lynchburg Police investigate malicious wounding on Windsor Street

Lynchburg Police say shots were fired from two vehicles around 2:30 yesterday morning in the 49-hundred block of Windsor Avenue. Shortly afterward, a 29-year-old man came to the emergency room with a gunshot wound. He was treated and released. Police say there’s no threat to the community.

Malicious Wounding in the 4900-Block of Windsor Avenue

LYNCHBURG Va. — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a malicious wounding that occurred on Windsor Avenue, early this morning.

On December 9, at 2:30 a.m., LPD officers responded to the 4900-block of Windsor Avenue for the report of shots being fired between two vehicles. When officers arrived on scene, they were notified by the Lynchburg General Hospital Emergency Room that an adult male (29) had arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The adult male who was shot has since been released from the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or footage of the incident is asked to contact Detective C. Davis at 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device. Up to a 1,000-dollar reward is available through the Crime Stoppers program for information.

Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.