Lynchburg Police investigate malicious wounding

The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a malicious wounding and robbery at the Z Mart on Park Avenue last night.

On March 13, 2021 at 11:53 p.m., officers responded to 1401 Park Avenue after a man reported he had been attacked and robbed in the parking lot of the Z Mart. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. No shots were fired in this incident.

LPD officers and detectives identified the suspect as Jeremy David Wilson, 29, of Lynchburg. Officers arrested Wilson earlier today and he is charged with malicious wounding and robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.