Lynchburg Police investigate overnight Waffle House shooting

The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting at the Waffle House that occurred earlier this morning.

On April 21, 2024, at 2:58 a.m., officers responded to 2137 Wards Road in reference to a large fight. As officers were en route, 911 calls came in about shots being fired during the incident. When officers arrived on scene, they located two individuals with gunshot wounds inside the Waffle House. LPD officers provided aid until medics arrived. The suspect fled in what is believed to be a black Nissan sedan. One victim, 30 years of age, is in stable condition and the other victim, 74 years of age, is in critical condition. Both are currently being treated at the Lynchburg General Hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Scott at (434) 455-4174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.