Lynchburg Police investigate package thefts

The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating the theft of a package from a porch that occurred earlier this week.

On February 20, at 8:09 a.m. officers responded to Twin Oak Drive for report of a stolen package. Surveillance images provided show the male suspect wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans. The LPD is asking the public for help in identifying the man.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Branch at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.