Lynchburg Police investigate Pierce Street shooting

Lynchburg Police say a man is in the hospital in stable condition after being shot on Pierce Street last night. It happened around 11:30. Police went to the intersection of Pierce Street and Park Avenue for a report of shots fired and found the victim. The LPD tactical unit helped execute a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of Pierce Street but so far no arrests have been made. Police say there is no active threat to the community.

Here is the news release from Lynchburg Police:

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding that occurred in the 800 block of Pierce Street overnight.

On July 7, 2021, at 11:33 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Pierce Street and Park Avenue for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they located a man with a serious gunshot injury. He was transported to the Lynchburg General Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 800-blk of Pierce Street. Members of the Lynchburg Police Department Tactical Unit assisted with the execution of the search warrant. At this time the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made thus far. There is no active threat to the community.

Anyone who may have captured video of these incidents on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Residents with video footage or information can also share this anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Those with information about this incident are asked to contact Det. Sparnroft at (434) 455-6162 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.