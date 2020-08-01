Lynchburg Police investigate report of shooting near University of Lynchburg

Lynchburg Police are investigating the report of a shooting near the University of Lynchburg around 4:30 yesterday morning. A 21-year-old man came to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. He told officers he was in a parking lot near Vernon Street when he heard a gunshot and then realized he had been struck. Police weren’t able to locate a crime scene or any witnesses. The University of Lynchburg’s Office of Campus Safety and Security helped with the investigation. The male victim is not a student at the university.