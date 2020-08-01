Lynchburg Police investigate shooting on Longview Drive



LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding that occurred on Longview Road earlier this morning.

On October 31, 2022, at 4:26 a.m., officers responded to the 1500-block of Longview Rd. for a report of a man who had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located one man with a serious gunshot injury. He was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital to receive treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be provided as an update to this news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.