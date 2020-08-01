Lynchburg Police investigate shoplifting from Walmart on Old Forest Road

On March 14, 2022 at 2:25 p.m., security footage captured a man stealing a Power Acoustik amplifier, valued over $100, from the electronics department in the store. The LPD is requesting assistance from the public in identifying the suspect pictured in the photo.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Statuti at (434) 455-6060 Ext. 628 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com

or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.