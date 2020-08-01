Lynchburg Police investigate shots fired on 12th Street

Lynchburg Police say nobody was injured in a shooting at 12th and Pierce Streets yesterday.

It happened just after 3 in the afternoon. Police found multiple cartridge casings and say the Lucky Strike store was hit by gunfire but nobody inside was injured. Security camera footage shows a black male wearing a blue winter jacket, dark-colored pants, and white shoes, firing a handgun at a white pickup truck that sped away on 12th Street.

Here is more information from Lynchburg Police:

Shots Fired Incident in the 1600-block of 12th Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred this afternoon.

On April 30, 2023, around 3:17 p.m., several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in the area of 12th and Pierce Streets. LPD Officers responded to the 1600-block of 12th Street and located multiple cartridge casings, one business, Lucky Strike was struck by gunfire. No one in the business was struck by the gunfire.

During their investigation officers reviewed security camera footage that depicted an unknown black male wearing a blue winter jacket, dark-colored pants, and white shoes, firing a handgun at a white pickup truck that sped away on 12th Street.

No injuries were reported from the incident.