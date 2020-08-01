Lynchburg Police investigate shots fired on Main Street

– The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating an incident where shots were fired in the area of 13th and Main Streets early yesterday morning.

On July 17, 2022, at 1:48 a.m., officers responded to the area for multiple reports of shots fired. No injuries were reported to police but a window at Historic Midland Motors, 1222 Main St., was shattered as a result of the gunfire.

Witnesses described two vehicles involved as a white or silver GMS Sierra and a silver, late-90s model Honda Accord. Both vehicles left the scene prior to police arrival.