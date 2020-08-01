Lynchburg Police investigate shots fired on Westerly Drive

Shots Fired in the 2100 Block of Westerly Dr.

LYNCHBURG, VA – The Lynchburg Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of Westerly Dr. around 3:25 p.m. this afternoon. When officers arrived, they located several casings in the street. This incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time in connection with the shooting. There were no reports of injury as a result of the gunfire and it is believed there is no current threat to the public. City Schools in the area were placed on a brief lockout out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students and staff.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective C. Davis at 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.