Lynchburg police investigate Sunday night homicide on Madison Street

The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 700-block of Madison Street tonight.

On January 24, 2021 at 9:11 p.m., officers responded to the 700-block of Madison Street for a report of a malicious wounding. One man was found with gunshot wounds and was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.



The deceased was identified as Frank Thomas Smith, Jr., 66, of Lynchburg.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.