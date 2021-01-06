UPDATE: Lynchburg police identify victim, suspect in overnight murder

Lynchburg police are investigating what appears to be the city’s second homicide in the past three days. It happened just after midnight in the 3400-block of Fort Ave. The deceased was identified as Cameron Malike Jones, 22, of Lynchburg. A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries.

Homicide and Malicious Wounding on Fort Avenue

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a homicide and malicious wounding that occurred on Fort Avenue last night.

On June 1, 2021, at 12:01 a.m., officers responded to the 3400-block of Fort Avenue for a report of shots fired. An officer was in the vicinity and identified the suspect getting into a vehicle. The officer then attempted to stop the driver, who fled from the officer. A vehicle pursuit ensued that lasted approximately seven minutes before the driver stopped and officers took him into custody.

At the scene, officers located a woman with a gunshot wound and provided life saving measures until Lynchburg Fire Department medics arrived. She was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries. Officers also identified a man at a second location near the original scene that had died from his injuries.



The deceased was identified as Cameron Malike Jones, 22, of Lynchburg.

The suspect, Devan Rashod Wooding, 22, of Halifax, is charged with first degree murder, breaking and entering with intent to murder, possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, malicious wounding, misdemeanor property damage, felony eluding, and reckless driving.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Campbell at (434) 485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

