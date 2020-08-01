Lynchburg Police investigate two shootings, one fatal

Lynchburg police are investigating a homicide at James Crossing Apartments yesterday afternoon. Shortly after 4pm, 29-year-old Wendell Scott Morris was found with a gunshot wound in the 800-block of Greenfield Drive. He died at the scene.

Lynchburg Police are investigating whether a malicious wounding in the 25-hundred block of Otey Street last night may be related to the homicide. Officers responded just before 7pm and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital; no word yet on his condition.