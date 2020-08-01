Lynchburg Police investigate car thefts

Lynchburg Police are looking for two men who stole several vehicles from Deacon’s Garage on Tyreana Road earlier this month.

Sometime overnight between July 9th and 10th, the men stole four vehicles.

The suspects in the thefts appeared to be two white men wearing black pants and black shirts. Both suspects covered their faces with black t-shirts during the thefts.

Here is the entire news release from Lynchburg Police:

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating after several vehicles were stolen earlier this month.

On July 10, 2021, officers responded to Deacon’s Garage at 4927 Tyreanna Road for a report of a stolen vehicle. When officers arrived, they were informed that four vehicles were stolen from the business between July 9 and July 10, 2021. The suspects in the thefts appeared to be two white men wearing black pants and black shirts. Both suspects covered their faces with black t-shirts during the thefts.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.