Lynchburg Police are looking for a suspect in an overnight homicide on 17th Street. Around 1:30 Monday morning officers responded to the 1000-block of Knight Street for a report of a shooting. They found 37-year-old Marlon Williams with a gunshot wound. He died later at the hospital. Police determined that the shooting took place in the 1000-block of 17th Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lynchburg Police or Central Virginia Crimestoppers.