Lynchburg Police: juvenile girl dead after Monroe Street shooting

Lynchburg Police say a young girl has died in a shooting in the 14-hundred block of Monroe Street on Friday night. It happened just after 10pm. Police say the female juvenile was taken to the hospital where she died from a single gunshot wound. They haven’t made any arrests but say there’s no threat to the public.

Here is more information from Lynchburg Police:

[UPDATE] Shooting incident – 1400-block Monroe Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The shooting incident that occurred in the 1400-block of Monroe Street is now a death investigation.

Overnight, the victim, a juvenile female succumbed to injuries sustained from a single gun-shot wound.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective M. Scott at 434-455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be provided as an update to this release.