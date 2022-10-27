Lynchburg Police look for armed robbery suspect

Lynchburg Police are looking for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at Express Lane 76 Gas on Memorial Avenue this morning. It happened just before 9am. Police say the man displayed a knife and robbed the store, then ran away toward Norma Street with an undisclosed amount of money. A picture is at WLNI.com.

Here is the news release from Lynchburg Police:

For immediate release: October 27, 2022

Suspect Sought in Armed Robbery at Express Lane 76 Gas

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at Express Lane 76 Gas this morning.

On October 27, 2022, at 8:43 a.m., officers responded to 3001 Memorial Ave., Express Lane 76 Gas for a report of an armed robbery that just occurred. The caller stated the store was robbed by a male subject, who displayed a knife. The suspect fled the store on foot in the direction of Norma Street with an undisclosed amount of money.

Upon investigation and review of surveillance from the store, the suspect is described as follows:

Male, wearing tennis shoes, dark grey sweat pants, a light grey hoodie, black ski mask, and armed with a knife.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective C. T. Davis at 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be provided as an update to this release.