Lynchburg police look for hit-and-run driver who injured moped rider

Lynchburg Police are investigating a hit-and-run that injured a moped rider Tuesday night. Just before 11pm, officers responded to the 7300-block of Timberlake Road, near the BP Gas station, for a moped driver who had been struck by a vehicle. They say the woman had been thrown from her moped and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Officers tried unsuccessfully to locate the vehicle. The car is believed to be a silver sedan with heavy front-end damage from the collision. Anyone with information should call Lynchburg Police.