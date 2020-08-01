Lynchburg police look for suspects in drive-by shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for suspects after a drive-by shooting in the area of 2nd and Pollard Streets today. No one was injured in the shooting.

On July 2, 2021, at 4:51 p.m., officers responded to the 1800-block of Park Avenue after an individual reported a car being shot several times.

After they arrived, officers determined that today around 4:40 p.m., a man was driving in the area of 2nd St. and Pollard St. when he observed a compact gray or tan 4-door sedan occupied by four black men wearing bandanas covering their faces. One of the men in the suspect vehicle was observed brandishing a firearm. As the man continued to drive, at least one of the occupants in the suspect vehicle discharged his firearm, striking the victim’s vehicle numerous times. The suspect vehicle was last observed heading north on 5th St.

Officers located a vacant home in the area that had been struck by gunfire.

Anyone who may have captured video of the suspect on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Additionally, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.