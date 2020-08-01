Lynchburg Police looking for AT&T armed robbery suspect

Lynchburg Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at the AT&T store in the Fresh Market Shopping Center on Lakeside Drive yesterday. It happened around 1:30.

Police say a man armed with a handgun entered the store and demanded money from an employee before running away toward Whitehall Road.

The suspect is described as a a black male wearing brown pants, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue shoes, blue hat, and black face mask. He is around 5’7’’ to 5’9’’ and between 18 and 24 years old.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone who may have captured video of the suspect on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Additionally, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.