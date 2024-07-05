Lynchburg Police looking for missing man

– The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Richard D. Nunnally, a 61-year-old male who has been reported as missing. Mr. Nunnally was last seen on July 5, 2024, in the Rivermont Avenue area.

Richard Nunnally is described as a white male with short gray hair, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighing 120 pounds. At this time, his clothing description and direction of travel are unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Richard Nunnally is urged to contact Sergeant N.R. Godsie at (434) 455-6054, Lynchburg Emergency Services at (434) 847-1602, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips website at http://p3tips.com or by using the P3 app on a mobile device. Alternatively, individuals can text CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to an anonymous tip form. Message frequency varies. Message and data rates may apply. Text HELP for help and STOP to cancel. P3 Terms and Privacy Policy apply.