Lynchburg Police looking for Yeti thief

Crime of the Week – September 13, 2022

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is attempting to identify a man responsible for a larceny at Dick’s Sporting Goods that occurred earlier this month and an attempted larceny from earlier today.

On September 2, 2022, at 6:12 p.m., a man stole several YETI coolers from Dick’s Sporting Goods store located at River Ridge Mall. The same man returned to the store today and attempted to steal more YETI coolers but was unsuccessful.

The man has tattoos on his right arm and was last seen wearing a white shirt, cargo shorts, black shoes, and a black hat. He is possibly driving a green Chevrolet sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Pupillo at (434) 485-2521 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.