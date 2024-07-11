Lynchburg Police looking for gas station car thief

Lynchburg Police are looking for the man who broke into the 76 Gas Station on Timberlake Road early yesterday morning and then stole a vehicle. It happened around 1am. They say the man threw a piece of concrete through a glass window to get into the store, then stole a set of keys and left in a stolen black Chevrolet Malibu (Va. Tag GIANJA), that was parked in the gas station’s lot. The suspect appears to be a male, unknown race, wearing a black t-shirt, light colored shorts, and black shoes. Anyone with information should call Lynchburg Police or Central Virginia Crimestoppers.

Here is more information from Lynchburg Police:

LYNCHBURG, VA – In the early morning hours of July 11, 2024, a burglary escalated into a vehicle theft at the 76 Gas Station.

On July 11, 2024, Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) officers responded to a call of a burglary at the 76 Gas Station, 7105 Timberlake Road, that occurred around 1:00 a.m. Officers discovered that an unidentified male suspect forcibly entered the garage area by throwing a piece of concrete through a glass window.

Once inside, the suspect proceeded to steal a set of keys and subsequently fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, identified as a black Chevrolet Malibu (Va. Tag GIANJA), which was parked in the gas station’s lot.

The suspect appears to be a male, unknown race, wearing a black t-shirt, light colored shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective G. Takacs at (434) 455-6162 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com, use the P3 app on a mobile device or Text CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to our anonymous tip form. Msg frequency varies. Msg & data rates may apply. Text HELP for help and STOP to cancel. P3 Terms and Privacy Policy.

This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.